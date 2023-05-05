Bhopal: Doctors’ resentment subsides after CM’s assurance

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment of government doctors subsided on Thursday after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave assurance that their demands would be considered. They were back to work on Thursday. A delegation of doctors met chief minister at CM House after calling off strike. The chief minister told doctors that health department officials have been told to release order regarding acceptance of demands including implementation of Dynamic Assured Career Progression Scheme.

On Wednesday, government doctors had started indefinite strike in Madhya Pradesh but principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur declared the strike illegal. After it, doctors had called off strike late on Wednesday night. On Thursday, a delegation of the doctors met CM. Shaskiya Ashaskiya Chikitsak Mahasangh president Dr Rakesh Malviya said, “On Thursday morning, we had a meeting with CM at CM House.

CM has asked officials to release order for fulfilment of demands. So, now there is no point to continue protest.”

Legal recourse

Mahasangh will challenge HC order, which stated that doctors cannot go even on token strike. Mahasangh president Dr Malviya said, “After CM meeting, everything is resolved but we will challenge HC order in Supreme Court.”

Withdraw resignation

Government doctors of five districts had tendered mass resignation as mark of protest following HC order. Doctors of Harda, Sehore, Umaria, Satna and Sidhi had tendered resignation. But after meeting CM, Mahasangh instructed them to withdraw immediately.