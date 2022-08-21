Bhopal: Doc duped in house purchase as seller didn't repay bank loan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor who had purchased a flat in Tulsi Tower for Rs 95 lakh from a school director was duped as the latter had not repaid loan taken for the flat to the bank. When the bank served the notice on the owner, the fraud surfaced, TT Nagar police said on Saturday.

Police station incharge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told media that Dr SK Jain lived in Jahangirabad area. He came in contact with a school director Gopal Krishna Iyer who owns the flat in Tulsi Tower. He offered to sell flat for Rs 95 lakh. Dr Jain agreed and paid the amount.

Krishna had taken loan of Rs 55 lakh from a bank and had paid only Rs 40 lakh to the bank.

When first notice was served, Krishna assured to pay the pending amount soon but months passed. He did not pay the amount and avoided receiving phone calls of Dr Jain.

After Dr Jain filed complaint, the police registered the case under Section 420 of IPC and started the investigation. The police have come to know that the accused is undergoing treatment at a hospital.