Bhopal: Doc Booked For Duping Man Of Rs 11.65 Lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local crime branch has registered a case against a doctor posted at the National Hospital in Phanda for duping a man to the tune of Rs 11.65 lakh on the pretext of making investment in the hospital, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said that the complainant Vikas Bilthare approached crime branch on Saturday. He said that one of his acquaintances Dr Azhar Ansari was posted at National Hospital in Phanda.

In February 2021, Dr Ansari approached Bilthare and asked him to set up a medical store at the hospital. Ansari said that initially Rs 11.65 lakh would be required for medical store.

Bilthare agreed and transferred the amount to Dr Ansari in multiple instalments. In July 2023, when Dr Ansari began avoiding Bilthare and stopped answering his phone calls, Bilthare approached crime branch on Saturday and lodged a complaint against the accused. DCP Somwanshi said that the case was under probe.

