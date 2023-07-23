Bhopal: Vaishnaw Reviews Media, Social Media Campaigns

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has stepped up its activities for the election. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar interacted with election management for an hour on Saturday.

According sources in the party, both discussed the formation of various committees for managing the election.

Election management committees will be announced separately. The leaders are holding interactions about the names of those committees.

The party will also take out Vijay Sankalp and Sant Ravidas Mandir Nirman (construction of Sant Ravidas temple) Yatras. Both Chouhan and Tomar discussed these issues.

On the other hand, co-in charge of the election and Union Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, held meeting with the party leaders over media and social media. Vaishnaw took feedback on the campaigns launched by Chouhan and the party organisation. Vaishnav advised the BJP leaders to be more aggressive on social media. He took feedback on the agencies working for the party’s social media team and suggested the party men to be careful about the content.

Vaishnaw urged them to follow the social media campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhupendra Yadav arrives

Union Minister and party’s election in charge, Bhupendra Yadav, arrived at the state capital on Saturday. He is set to hold a series of meetings with senior leaders of the BJP and members of the core committee.

Read Also Bhopal: Rain Lands Half Of Bhopal In Darkness

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)