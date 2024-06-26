Bhopal Division Development Review Meet: MLA Calls For Comprehensive Sewage Plan Under AMRUT-II

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that instead of area-wise, a detailed sewerage plan for entire Bhopal should be prepared and implemented. Area wise implementation is simply a waste of money, said the MLA, while speaking at the Bhopal division development review meeting which was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Mohammed Suleman on Tuesday.

The MLA said tenders of works around Rs 1009 crore should be floated at the earliest under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-II.

The legislator also expressed concern over random notices being sent to Kolar residents over alleged encroachments.

He said that Bhopal †Municipal Corporation (BMC) is issuing notices under the alleged pressure of NGT on the due permissions issued by the Municipal Corporation around the Kaliyasot river, which is wrong. ACS and Divisional Commissioner also expressed displeasure towards the district administrationís action.

The Chief Minister had allocated Rs 100 crore for beautification †around †Kaliyasot river and for a stop dam, so a detailed plan should be prepared for this, Sharma said.

Adampur Cantonment garbage pit is contaminating the groundwater of the adjoining villages and so arrangement of drinking water in these villages from the Ghodapachhad Dam should be made by the Municipal Corporation or under Jal Jeevan Mission, said the MLA.

Sharma also directed all the departments concerned to expedite road repair work. He also stressed on keeping additional transformers of larger capacity to address the issue of continuously increasing electricity load.

He said that all the canals in the urban area should be converted into culverts and roads should be built on both sides to check theft of irrigation water.

Meanwhile, ACS Mohammed Suleman instructed Bhopal collector Kaushelendra and Smart City CEO to address the issues arising in sale of land in smart city areas to promote economic activities. ACS instructed to prepare a master plan balancing green area, forest, water source, parks, residential and commercial areas.