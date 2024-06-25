 BJYM Murder Case: Two Accused Held From Bhopal After Fleeing Scene
They reached Bhopal after shooting Kalyane on the same day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The accused, who were on the run after killing BJYM vice president Monju Kalyane near Chikmagalur Square, were arrested from Bhopal. Police claimed that the accused had fled to Bhopal on bike after shooting Kalyane over some issue and they were arrested within 30 hours. One of the accused allegedly informed the police that he was being harassed by Kalyane, so he and his friend killed him.  

According to DCP (zone-3) Pankaj Pandey, Kalyane along with his supporters was installing the poster of his Bhagwa Vahan Rally in the area when he was shot dead by two youths on Jail Road around 2 am on Sunday. The accused had opened more than two shots on Kalyane and he had received two bullet injuries due to which he died on the spot. After the statement of one of the supporters, police registered a case against Arjun Pathrod and Piyush Pathrod, residents of Usha Phatak area of the city. Piyush is a relative of Kalyane.  

Police received information that the accused may have fled towards Bhopal. Some teams were constituted and they were sent to Ujjain, Mandsaur, Bhopal and Vidisha in search of the accused. A team which was sent to Bhopal managed to arrest Arjun and Piyush from ISBT Terminal in Bhopal. A sports bike and a firearm used in the crime were also recovered from them. Police said that after killing Kalyane, the accused fled to Bhopal on a bike on the same night. Investigation is on into the case to know the reason behind the incident. They are being questioned further.           

According to the police, Arjun allegedly informed the police that he was being harassed by Kalyane over petty issues so he prepared a plan to take revenge with the help of his friend Piyush.

As per plan, they reportedly bought a firearm from a person from Sikligar community in Khargone and reached the spot. They started talking with Kalyane that they were interested in joining his rally. When Kalyane told them to join the same, one of them gave a missed call to him. When Kalyane was checking the missed call, the accused opened fire on him and fled the scene. After the incident, agitated people set one of the accused house on fire and damaged vehicles parked opposite his house.  

