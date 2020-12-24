Bhopal: District level youth parliament competition to be held on December 28

Bhopal: District level youth parliament competition will be organised virtually on December 28 from 10 am at Bhopal.
The contest is part of the National Youth Parliament Festival 2021 being organised by the youth and sports ministry of the government of India through Nehru Yuva Kendra and the National Social Service Scheme.
Competitions are being organised at the district and state levels. The state-level winners will participate in the national contest.
District Coordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhopal, Surendra Shukla said that contestants from Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen, Rajgarh, Ashoknagar, and Bhopal will participate in the district-level contest to be held in Bhopal.
Youths in the 18-25 years age group interested in participating can contact the office of Nehru Yuva Kendra, A2, Professors’ Colony. The winners and runner-up in the district-level competition will be participating in the state-level contest.
The youth who emerged at the top three positions in the state-level contest will take part in the National Youth Parliament to be organised on January 12 and 13, 2021 at the central hall of Parliament.
The three top winners at the national level will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh respectively.
Shukla said that the participants at the district level will have to express their thoughts on any one of the four topics, decided by the government of India in a maximum of four minutes.
The topics are National Education Policy 2020: will transform Indian education; Unnat Bharat Abhiyan: using technology for enhancing community participation; Improving rural economy in changing times and Organic farming: a boon for farmers.
