Bhopal: District level youth parliament competition to be held on December 28

Bhopal: District level youth parliament competition will be organised virtually on December 28 from 10 am at Bhopal.

The contest is part of the National Youth Parliament Festival 2021 being organised by the youth and sports ministry of the government of India through Nehru Yuva Kendra and the National Social Service Scheme.

Competitions are being organised at the district and state levels. The state-level winners will participate in the national contest.

District Coordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhopal, Surendra Shukla said that contestants from Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen, Rajgarh, Ashoknagar, and Bhopal will participate in the district-level contest to be held in Bhopal.