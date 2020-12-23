Bhopal: Sound healer Aarti Sinha feted for her special services in health at Khajuraho International Film Festival

BHOPAL: Sound healer Aarti Sinha has been felicitated at Khajuraho International Film Festival for her special services in health.

Film and TV actor Sushmita Mukherjee conferred Sinha on Tuesday. The seven-day festival ended on Wednesday. Sinha has given sound meditation sessions to the Gangs of Wasseypur - fame Piyush Mishra, Zareena Wahab, khayali of laughter champion and Barrister Babu Mihir -fame Rishi Khurana. Ambassadors of Ecuador are basically different strata - journalists like Ajit Rai.

IBR Holder Sinha, the founder of Wizard of Sound, has been an active mystic professional and has been involved in the field of alternative health and holistic well-being for the past 20 years and has played a pivotal role in shaping many lives.

She is also a certified Tarot instructor, a professional Tarot reader, and a Tarot Master from the World Metaphysical Association (USA), a certified Crystal Therapist, Graphologist, Chakra Healer, counsellor, and motivational speaker.