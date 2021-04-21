Bhopal: Disputes between doctors and contractual workers intensify in Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Confrontation of contractual workers with junior and senior doctors has become a major problem in Hamidia Hospital during corona pandemic.

“It has become a regular practice. Contractual workers often enter into arguments with junior doctors who work 24x7. It leads to major problems,” JUDA patron Sanchet Saxena said.

The arguments are generally over non-performance of a task. To this, contractual employees have fixed reply. “We can only do this much in the salary we get,” they say. Such reply leads to heated exchange of words. And they threaten for strike over petty issue.

Main outsourcing agency has sublet the contract for hiring staff to another agency. The hospital administration has been under pressure to perform. “If doctors get blackmailed, it dents their morale, which affects patients’ care,” Saxena added.