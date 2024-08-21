Bhopal: Dispute Erupts After IASE Plants Saplings On DIET Land, Disrupting Model DIET Construction Plans

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign has kicked up a row between the District Institute of Educational Training (DIET) and the Institute of Advanced Study in Education (IASE) after the latter planted saplings on the land allotted to the former to construct a building for ‘Model DIET’.

When the principal of DIET, Ranjeeta Dubey, raised the issue, the official in-charge for the plantation drive said these saplings may be removed from this place and replanted in some other area. “Abhi lag jaane dijiye jab building banegi, tab hata denge plants,” the official name Pandey told Dubey. The digging for the plantation began on August 17, a day off for both the institutes.

However, Dubey, who was on campus for training, noticed the plantation and digging activities. She promptly informed the higher authorities about the unauthorised plantation on their allotted land. Additionally, the plantation drive disrupted a three-day teacher training programme at DIET. The digging damaged the DIET water pipeline, forcing the officials to arrange for a water tank.

Both DIET and IASE fall under the jurisdiction of Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), which oversees activities related to both the institutions. The Central government has instructed the construction of eight Model DIETs in Madhya Pradesh, with one at the PGBT Campus on Berasia Road. The project is funded 60 per cent by the Centre and 40 per cent by the state government, and funds have already been sanctioned for the construction at the PGBT campus.

Got permission from higher authorities: IASE officials

When Free Press contacted the IASE officials, they said that they had a letter and got permission from the higher authorities. Principal Ranjeeta Dubey of DIET said, “It was my responsibility to inform the CEO of district panchayat and Rajya Shiksha Kendra about the construction, which I did. If the government does not want to build Model DIET, then it is up to them.”