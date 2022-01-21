Bhopal: Digvijaya stages dharna near CM House, Shivraj meets Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Politics in the state has heated up after former CM and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh sat on dharna near CM House on Friday morning, demanding fair compensation to the Tem and Suthalia dam affected people.

Singh has been seeking appointment from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to apprise him of the plight of over 1500 families who are to be shifted from the sight. CM Chouhan had first given appointment to Singh for 21 January at 11 AM but cancelled it later.

Singh released a video and said that he will stage a dharna at CM house as the CM did not have time for a former CM and Rajya Sabha member to listen to the plight of 1500 families of dam affected people.

On Friday, heavy police arrangements were made outside the official residence of Digvijaya Singh and the roads were barricaded restricting movement of people. Nevertheless, Digvijaya Singh started his march towards CM house along with his supporters and sat near Doordarshan Kendra, after police stopped him there.

In the meanwhile, officials from the CM house said that Chouhan will meet Singh on January 23 at 12 noon.

Singh, however, kept sitting on dharna at Doordarshan Kendra, till the time of filing of report. Talking to the media, Singh said that he wanted a written message about his appointment with the CM.

In another interesting development, CM Chouhan met Kamal Nath at the state hangar that left the political observers surprised.

Former CM Kamal Nath told media persons that his helicopter landed at the airport while CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was leaving. It was a courtesy call. When media asked that Chouhan did not give time to Digvijay Singh but met him, Nath replied that it was not a scheduled meeting. It was a coincidence that they met at the state hangar.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath also reached dharna venue and meets Digvijay Singh. Kamal Nath said that whole Congress party is with the dam affected people.

Dharna was on till filing of this report.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:31 PM IST