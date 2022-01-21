Bhopal: State logs 9,385 fresh COVID-19 cases including 1991 cases in Bhopal, 2838 cases in Indore, 1 death in past 24 hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,62,029 on Thursday after an addition of 9,385 new cases including 1991 cases in state capital Bhopal and 2838 cases in Indore. The death toll increased by one to reach 10,553, a health department official said.

The positivity rate stood at 11.7 per cent as against 9.8 per cent on Wednesday, when the state had recorded 7,597 infections, he said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

Madhya Pradesh's recovery count rose to 8,01,735 after 3,616 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 49,741 active cases, the official said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in Madhya Pradesh, registered 3,005 and 1,710 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added.

With 80,072 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,50,67,167, the official said.

A total of 10,83,38,974 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 1,31,782 on Thursday, an official release said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:38 AM IST