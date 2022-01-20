Bhopal: If no previous complications, repeat Covid infection not dangerous, say doctors

BHOPAL: Repeat Covid-19 Infection within 15 days is a grave concern, the doctors, however, say it is not dangerous if there were no complications earlier.

Commenting on getting infected twice within a short interval, Dr RKS Dhakar, medical superintendent of JAH, Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, said, “if there is no complication in the body, repeat infection is not harmful. So people should not panic when diagnosed with the virus again provided there is no previous complication.”

Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD pulmonary medicines, Gandhi Medical College(GMC), said, “ There are two chances for contracting Covid infection within 15 days. Either, it is the appearance of a dead cell of Covid virus in an RT-PCR test or an attack of two variants. It can be anything.”

Dr ID Chaurasia, former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, said, ‘it depends on immunity in the body.

State minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, who hails from Guna, tested Covid-19 positive for the second time within 15 days of recovering from the infection. Generally, there is a popular belief a person develops antibodies against the virus after contracting the infection. However, like in minister Sisodia case and some other people , patients after recovering from the infection are contracting the virus within a month during this current third wave. The minister was also tested positive during the coronavirus second wave.

Guna CMHO Dr HV Jain said the minister has tested positive for the infection for the second time within a fortnight. “We have sent samples to Gwalior medical college for genome sequencing. First time, the minister, when tested positive, gave a sample in Bhopal. After contracting the virus again, the minister gave samples in Guna and now he has been tested positive for the infection again.”

