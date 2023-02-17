Bhopal: Digvijaya faces ire of party workers in his first meet

Former CM Digvijaya Singh holding a meeting with party workers, Booth level agents in Govindpura Vidhan Sabha constituency in Bhopal on Friday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digivijaya Singh faced wrath of Congress party members during his field visits to Bairasia and Govindpura constituencies on various issues including ticket distribution here on Friday.

On Wednesday, the former chief minister Kamal Nath has instructed Singh to conduct a tour of the state. Ex-CM Singh, who has a strong dominance in state politics, has kicked-off his first public meeting on February 17 in two assembly constituencies of Bhopal district, both won by the ruling BJP in 2018.

While addressing party members Singh said, ‘Form a team of such members who are having time for the party. Do not give the post to a person, who does not pay attention to the party’s requirements’.

He also took one-on-one meeting with the party leaders. One of the Mandlam presidents opened his mouth in front of the top leader. He blamed that when they are in problem, other senior party leaders, do not even pick their phones. ‘We have to call the BJP leaders and request them to bring them out of the problem.’

He further said, ‘In Govindpura we have lost 17 seats and have won only one seat in Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) election and we are not bothered about the loss. On the other hand, BJP had lost only one ward and they had taken as many as 25 meetings to know the reason of the defeat’.

Mandlam president Rakesh Kumar demanded training for party workers, ‘We even do not know how to take election-related stationary and where to put the signature’. He alleged that for the first time they are called for the meeting, otherwise they are only a part of the public meet.

Chandan Ahirwar, a former BJP member said, ‘Since Digvijaya Singh had taken tea at my house and I have joined Congress, days have changed. Earlier sewerage water used to flow around my house, but now it is not so, because every BMC official knows my name’.

