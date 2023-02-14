Bhopal: Digvijaya again lands in soup, now over comment on Pulwama attack

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief minister Digvijaya Singh courted controversy once again for his tweet that 40 CRPF jawans were martyred in Pulwama in 2019 due to a "blatant intelligence failure". A tweet by Singh on the anniversary of the Pulwama suicide bomber attack evoked a sharp reaction with BJP seizing the opportunity to flay Congress veteran.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan censured the Rajya Sabha member saying that he has lost his mind. The CM demanded that the ‘DNA’ of the Congress party be examined.

"Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated," Digvijaya Singh tweeted on Tuesday morning offering homage to the martyred soldiers. More than 40 soldiers made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on this day in the year 2019.

“I think Digvijayji's intelligence has failed, it is his failure. He insults the country's Army and speaks the language of Pakistan. He tries to demoralise the Army," Chouhan told reporters. Seeking a reply from former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi on this issue, Chouhan said an investigation is needed to find out "who sowed the seeds in Singh's mind to speak against the country and the Army. Congress' DNA should be examined as the party talks about uniting India (Bharat Jodo Yatra) but marches with those who talk about breaking India". Chouhan said it was surprising that a leader of Congress has been constantly questioning the bravery and patriotism of the Army and is speaking the language of Pakistan. “It’s surprising that a leader of one party is constantly questioning the patriotism and bravery of the Indian army, and is speaking the language of Pakistan. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should also answer it, he further said.

Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra said by looking at the tweet of Digvijaya Singh it feels as if someone from ISI has tweeted. “Singh even doesn’t miss any chance to comment on those who sacrificed their lives for the nation. It’s been a habit of Congress to make such a comment to lower the morale of the Army,” said the minister.Other BJP leaders have also criticized Singh's tweet.

