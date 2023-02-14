Bhopal: Sanskriti Bachao Manch takes out a rally to protest Valentine's Day in Bhopal, chants 'Jai Shree Ram'

Sanskriti Bachao Manch during a protest rally on V-Day. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On Tuesday, the Sanskriti Bachao Manch took out a rally in Bhopal to protest Valentine's Day. The rally started from Platinum Plaza and moved around city's parks to keep a watch on young couples.

The rally was organised under the leadership of Sanskriti Bachao Manch President Chandrashekhar Tiwari, Coordinator Ajay Mishra and old Bhopal Coordinator Abhishek Tiwari.

During the rally, the Sanskriti Bachao Manch expressed heartfelt gratitude to all for paying tribute to the martyrs of 2019 Pulwama Attack by boycotting Valentine’s Day. Also, the President of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Chandrashekhar Tiwari thanked the youth for boycotting western culture.

The state is buzzing with different and unique protests this Valentine's Day. For instance, MP Gopalan and Livestock Promotion Board vice president Swami Akhileshwar Giri, in Jabalpur, has urged youths to observe February 14 as 'Cow Hug' Day.

