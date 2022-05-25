Bhopal: Digital studios in all divisions to record video lectures for colleges

Around 10,000 lectures would be prepared for tyhe students |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Digital studios with all facilities are being set up in all the revenue divisions of Madhya Pradesh for recording of video lectures where trained subject experts will prepare video lectures, said Commissioner, Higher Education, Deepak Singh.

Under the National Education Policy, e-content and video lectures are being prepared for facilitation of the students. Commissioner said that according to new syllabus, about 10,000 lectures would be prepared.

In first year of undergraduate courses in government colleges of the state, a new curriculum has been implemented under National Education Policy from the session 2021-22. In the current academic session 2022-23, a new curriculum is being implemented in the second year of graduation as well. Special training workshops have been organised by Higher Education Department to provide quality learning material to these students.

Under this exercise, e-content and video lectures are being prepared according to new curriculum of 40 major subjects at the undergraduate level. For this, online training is being provided to selected subject experts from government colleges of the state. The first phase of the training started this Monday, said the commissioner.

Training will be provided to about 1300 professors in two phases and to selected nodal officers at the divisional level to prepare e-content, PPT and video lectures.

Commissioner Deepak Singh said that 1000 smart classrooms and 200 classrooms would be prepared in government colleges of MP. Through these class rooms, students of backward areas like Dindori, Balaghat will also be able to attend classes of subject experts of Indore and Bhopal and get answers to their questions.

He said that the importance of technology has increased a lot in the field of higher education and senior professors have to have a positive and serious attitude towards technology. With the use of technology, the knowledge of a professor will not be limited only to the student of his college, but through his knowledge, he will also reach the student living in the far-flung corner of the country.

