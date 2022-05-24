Bhopal: 108 NGOs participate in HCL Grant pan India Symposium

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): HCL Foundation hosted the HCL Grant pan India Symposium 2022 Edition VIII for NGOs in Madhya Pradesh and the neighbouring states at the Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) on Wednesday.

The event comprised a panel discussion with local NGO representatives and civil society experts on ‘Role of Civil Society in Climate Action and Ecosystem Services. A total of 108 NGOs were present at the event, with over 160 people representing many parts of the region.

There was an insightful panel discussion and a fireside chat with eminent speakers- Rushikesh Chavan, head – The Habitats Trust, S. Parshuram, ex-chief secretary, MP, Dr. Santanu Basu, project director, HCL Harit – the Green Initiative and Lokendra Thakkar, coordinator, State Knowledge Centre on Climate Change.

The main focus was to create meaningful partnerships, journeys, and experiences of HCLF, deep-rooted impacts and shed light on the future activities planned by the HCLF team.

The symposium comprised a master class/ workshop on CSR Law and New Amendment by Bhomik Shah, CEO and Founder, CSRBox and NGOBox, and Nikhil Pant, Chief Executive Officer, REACHA.

This is the second time the HCL Foundation has conducted a symposium in Bhopal. The first symposium in 2018 received an overwhelming response from NGOs in the state, and the participation has been more encouraging this year.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:38 PM IST