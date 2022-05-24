Bhopal: Youths working for nation are full of enthusiasm, says Madhya Pradesh BJP incharge Muralidhar Rao

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP incharge Muralidhar Rao said, “We are celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Today's youth have the fire of self-confidence and doing something for the country and are full of enthusiasm.”

He was addressing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) which organised speech competitions across the state under the Youth Connect campaign.

BJYM has organised a speech competition through Youth Connect campaign in the birth centenary year of the revered Kushabhau Thackeray, Rao added.

Innovative efforts have been made to connect the youth of different areas with this programme. He said that this event has given a platform to the youth having nationalist views.

Rao said that the youth should take a pledge that they will work to take the country to its highest glory and make it number one in the world.

He said, ”If the country has to be made number 1, then we have to make ourselves number 1 first of all. Be young, diligent, contemplative. This is true national service.”

State BJP president VD Sharma said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a pledge to build a new India, where youth have an important role to play in giving shape to it.”

Sharma said that it is the youth of the country who supported PM Modi through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and today India has made a different identity in the world in the matter of cleanliness.”

BJP is working for social change in the country and the state. Take the campaigns of BJYM, Government to the bottom and be an agent of social change.

Sharma said that youth have got a platform to show their talent through speech competition of Yuva Morcha. Through this competition, the youth who reached here from the circles and districts will work in the society by becoming brand ambassador of the party and organisation. Their energy should be for the society. For this, responsibility rests with the BJYM.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:15 PM IST