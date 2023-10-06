 Bhopal: Dharmendra, Uttam Singh To Be Conferred With Kishore Kumar, Mangeshkar Award
Famous actor Dharmendra will be conferred with the Kishore Kumar award for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema from the last six decades.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The national Kishore Kumar Award and Lata Mangeshkar Award for the year 2022 have been announced by the state Department of Culture.

Famous actor Dharmendra will be conferred with the Kishore Kumar award for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema from the last six decades. His memorable films include, Sholay, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Anpadh and many others.

The Lata Mangeshkar Award will be presented to music director and violinist Uttam Singh. He got a household name after the blockbuster film Dil To Pagal Hai was released two decades ago. He also composed music in films like Dushman, Gadar and Ek Prem Katha.

The Department of Culture has also doubled the prize money for both the National and State awards starting from the year 2022. Under the National Lata Mangeshkar Award and Kishore Kumar Award categories, recipients will now receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, along with a certificate of honour and a shawl.

