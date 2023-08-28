Bhopal: Dharamvir Bharati’s ‘Nadi Pyasi Thi’ Staged

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dharamvir Bharati’s classic ‘Nadi Pyasi Thi’, depicting psychological side of human behavior, was staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Monday evening.

Directed by Sharddha Sharma, the play was presented by Rang Mahima Theatre Society in association with the culture department.

The play highlights the psychological side of human behaviour in which a person is never satisfied. Desires one after the other make a man run to run away and fulfil those desires. The person keeps on running on that unknown path which he does not even know the end of.

“In today's materialistic era, this tendency of human beings has become even stronger where new mountains of desires are standing daily and a strange bond is seen all around to achieve them. No one knows when and how this race will end,” Sharma said.

The river was thirsty, in fulfilling its desires, the person has forgotten human values, the importance of relationships, as far as he has forgotten even himself, she said.

Qawwals Munawwar Masoom, Nasir Hussain enchant audience

The performance of Qawwal Munawwar Masoom and Syed Nasir Hussain enchanted the audience at Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Monday. It was part of Mehfil-e-Qawwali organised by All India Radio Bhopal in a series to celebrate India's presidency of G-20 summit.

The event began with Syed Nasir Hussain and his troupe. He presented Amir Khusro's composition, Ari Sakhi Ri.

The event ended with the captivating performance by Munawar Masoom. He started off with Hamad Bismillah. He also presented Amir Khusro's, ‘Chaap Tilak Sab Chheeni…’

Announcer Arvind Soni conducted the event. Under the series, poets’ meet is organised on Friday from 6.30 pm. Many poets including Vedvrat Vajpayee of Lucknow, Madan Mohan Samar, Anu Sapan and Ashok Nagar have been invited.

