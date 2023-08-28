Bhopal: Ola, Uber Taxi Drivers Protest 30% Commission | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taxi drivers of app-based Ola and Uber aggregators staged demonstration outside Regional Transport Office (RTO) here on Monday against the increase in commission up to 30% and non-installation of panic button. Later, these drivers also submitted a memorandum to Road Transport Inspector Bharti Verma.

District president of Taxi Union Welfare Committee, Nafees Uddin said, “Led by National President Sushil Singh Chauhan, we placed our demands before Transport Department. Expensive panic buttons, increasing prices of petrol and diesel and increasing commission by the company have been opposed.”

Demands include installation of panic buttons in vehicles, which cost Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000 taken by the agent. The cost of the panic button is only Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000.

About 28% to 30% commission is taken by Ola and Uber companies. Due to this, there is a burden of Rs 12 - Rs 15 per kilometre. According to government rate, the cab driver should get Rs 20 per kilometre from the companies.

The driver of the company, which is running without licence should be banned. Private bike taxis, Job Rapido and Ola are should be banned because they do not have taxi permit, fitness certificate and licence.

Some customers misbehave with the driver but company does not support drivers. For this, the company should make a guideline. They have also demanded action against vehicles used as private taxis. Ola and Uber taxies are being operated through travel agencies. They should be banned.

