Bhopal: Dhananjay Verma to get Dushyant Kumar Rashtriya Samman

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Author Dhananjay Verma will be conferred with Dushyant Kumar Rashtriya Samman for 2022. Lyricist Narendra Deepak and Malwi author Banshidhar Bandhu (Shajapur) will receive Sudhirth Sadhana Samman and Aanchalik Bhasha Samman respectively.

President of Dushyant Kumar Smarak Pandulipi Sangrahalaya , Bhopal, Ramrao Wamankar, announced the awards on Friday. Besides, 14 litterateurs will be feted with Smriti Samman, which was established in the memory of office-bearers of the museum.

Among the personalities selected for Smriti Samman are Malay Jain for Kamleshwar Samman, Sanjay Pathade for Kanhaiyalal Nandan Samman 'Shesh' (Betul), Rishi Shringari for Balkavi Bairagi Samman, Rambabu Sharma for Vithalbhai Patel Samman, Manoj Dwivedi for Rajendra Joshi Samman, Dr Anita Singh Chauhan for Sushma Tiwari Samman, Anand Sabdhani for Braj Bhushan Sharma Samman, Puneet Kumar Mishra (Baroda) for Akhilesh Jain Samman, Rekha Kastwar for Rajeshwari Dushyant Tyagi Samman,

Sudarshan Soni for RS Tiwari Samman, Kshama Pandey for Anshlal Pandre Samman, Anil Khare for Baburao Gujre Samman and Chitendra Swarup Rajan for Manohar Pateria 'Madhur' Samman.

Vanmali Katha (Editor in Chief, Mukesh Verma) magazine has been selected for Vijay Shirdhonkar Samman. Director of the museum, Rajurkar Raj said that Smriti Samman Samaroh would be organised in the last week of November whereas Rashtriya Alankaran would be held in the last week of December.