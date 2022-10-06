Bhopal: Despite tiger threat looms large, MANIT to resume offline classes from Friday

Picasa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) has decided to resume physical (offline) classes of UG/PG/PhD from Friday which were held online for a day on Thursday, despite the tiger threat.

However, the cultural fest ‘TechnoSearch 2022’, which was scheduled for October 8-9, has been postponed. The decision was taken at a meeting on Thursday evening under chairmanship of in-charge director Prof. G Dixit.

Dixit told the meeting about what the forest officials and district administration have to say about the presence of a tiger on the MANIT campus. After detailed deliberations, it was decided to conduct all the classes of UG/PG/ PhD, in offline mode, PRO of MANIT, Amit Ojha told Free Press.

He further said that based on the recommendations of the TechnoSearch 2022 Committee meeting held on Friday, it was decided to postpone the cultural event scheduled on October 8-9 till further orders. “The cultural events are organised in the evenings and at night. That’s why it has been postponed for safety reasons. Classes are held during the day time.”

The biometric attendance of PG and PhD students will continue as per the earlier issued orders, Ojha added.

Classes at the prestigious college went online on Thursday after a tiger entered its 650-acre campus, leading to its closure for safety reasons. Forest department officials informed about the tiger's pugmarks being spotted.

No one has seen the tiger physically but pugmarks have been spotted, while forest department officials have said the wild cat has attacked two or three cows, he said. Forest department wants the tiger, possibly two years old, to move out on its own.