Bhopal: Tiger around MANIT campus! Drone deployed to trace big cat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After coming to know about movement of a tiger near MANIT campus on Monday night, the forest department launched search operation on Tuesday morning. Though a large team was deployed , tiger could not be traced.

A forest department official told Free Press that camera traps had been laid. A cage has also been placed to catch the tiger. 'Drones are also being used as the big cat's alleged presence has caused panic,' he added.

Meanwhile, forest department officials made public announcement around human settlements around jungle area adjoining MANIT campus to remain cautious. People were told to avoid moving out, specially at night.

Tiger has been not sighted. Its pug marks were also not seen. There are chances that they could be of one of the two cubs of a tigress, which sometimes move in Kaliasot area, said forest department sources.

The tiger, which was reportedly seen near MANIT campus, could be one-and-a-half- year old.

High drama on campus: Notice on social media says classes suspended, Management says it's fake

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) witnessed a high drama on Tuesday when a notice with signature of an institute authority on social media post suggested that all the classes had been suspended due to spotting a tiger on the campus on Monday night.

However, the notice turned out to be a fake one as suggested in a notice by MANIT administration on its website. The administration termed it a criminal action and talked of taking action in this regard.

The fake notice (No./Acad./UG/2022/221) dated October 3, 2022 stated, ìThis is to inform all the students that a tiger was spotted near the sports complex area. The forest authorities have been informed and an investigation is being carried out. All the students are thus informed to be inside their hostels and all the classes are suspended until any further notice.

The MANIT administration in its notice on Tuesday stated, ìIt has been observed that a Notice no./Acad./UG/2022/221 dated03/10/2022 is being circulated regarding suspension of classes amongst various WhatsApp groups which is fake and has been forged, not issued by the Academic section.

The administration said the forging of signature and seal was a criminal offence. The culprit was being traced and action would be initiated accordingly.

The institute management made it clear that 'Classes shall be held as per the time table. Any such action in future will be viewed very seriously and treated as per norms'.

Read Also Bhopal: Session on people management held for Indian Revenue Service trainees