Bhopal: Depressed student kills self in Kolar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old student, suffering from depression, committed suicide by hanging himself to death at his rented accommodation in Kolar Road on Wednesday.

Investigation officer Shailendra Singh Kushwaha said that the youth who took the extreme step was Ajay Kirar (23), a native of Guna, who stayed at Rajharsh Colony on Kolar Road along with his elder brother.

Kirar’s elder brother was an employee at the post office while Kirar was preparing for competitive exams in Bhopal. The police learnt during investigation that Kirar was on medication as he was suffering from acute depression.

He took the extreme step on Wednesday at 4 pm when his brother was out for work. He tied a noose around his neck and hanged himself from the ceiling of the house. When his brother returned, he found him hanging and brought his body down. He then rushed him to JK hospital in Kolar where the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. The police were informed who rushed to the spot and began probing the matter.