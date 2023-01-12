e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Depressed student kills self in Kolar

Bhopal: Depressed student kills self in Kolar

Investigation officer Shailendra Singh Kushwaha said that the youth who took the extreme step was Ajay Kirar (23), a native of Guna, who stayed at Rajharsh Colony on Kolar Road along with his elder brother

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old student, suffering from depression, committed suicide by hanging himself to death at his rented accommodation in Kolar Road on Wednesday.

Investigation officer Shailendra Singh Kushwaha said that the youth who took the extreme step was Ajay Kirar (23), a native of Guna, who stayed at Rajharsh Colony on Kolar Road along with his elder brother.

Kirar’s elder brother was an employee at the post office while Kirar was preparing for competitive exams in Bhopal. The police learnt during investigation that Kirar was on medication as he was suffering from acute depression.

He took the extreme step on Wednesday at 4 pm when his brother was out for work. He tied a noose around his neck and hanged himself from the ceiling of the house. When his brother returned, he found him hanging and brought his body down. He then rushed him to JK hospital in Kolar where the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. The police were informed who rushed to the spot and began probing the matter.

Read Also
National Youth Day: Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia performs Surya Namaskar with youth athletes in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Money laundering: Arrest warrant issued against builder

Money laundering: Arrest warrant issued against builder

Bhopal: 3-day Bhopal Lit Fest from today

Bhopal: 3-day Bhopal Lit Fest from today

Bhopal: Kamal Nath finding out strongest candidate through coordination with party men

Bhopal: Kamal Nath finding out strongest candidate through coordination with party men

Bhopal: Youths switch to reading books on Hindu mythology

Bhopal: Youths switch to reading books on Hindu mythology

Bhopal: No reward for public prosecutors for securing death penalties, tough sentences

Bhopal: No reward for public prosecutors for securing death penalties, tough sentences