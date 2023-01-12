National Youth Day: Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia performs Surya Namaskar with youth athletes in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare Minister YashodharaRajeScindia performed Surya Namaskar with youth athletes at Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal, on January 12 to mark National Youth Day.

The Sports and Youth Welfare Department, MP, shared a glimpse of Scindia performing Surya Namskar with young athletes of the Madhya Pradesh State Sports Academy at the stadium on their Twitter handle. They captioned it "Surya Namaskar with Youth-on-Youth Day."

Minister Scindia was dressed in an MP State Sports Academy tracksuit during the Mass Surya Namaskar session. According to the tweet, during the program, Director of Sports Ravi Kumar Gupta was also present during the Mass Surya Namaskar session.

