Bhopal: Depressed over death of wife and son, Retd BHEL employee ends life

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired BHEL employee ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Saket Nagar locality on Wednesday, the Bagsewaniya police said.

Neighbours stated that the man who committed suicide was in depression after his wife and son had passed away, the police added.

Bagsewaniya police station house officer (SHO), Sanjeev Chouksey said that the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Rameshchandra Sarkar (72), who used to reside in Saket Nagar. He had retired from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

The police learnt that around four years ago, his wife had passed away, while his son also died some time ago, due to which he was in acute depression.

On Wednesday noon, Sarkar’s neighbours called up his nephew and said that foul smell was coming from his house. His nephew reached his house and broke the door open, only to find him hanging inside the house. He immediately informed the police, who sent the body for post-mortem. The police are probing the matter to ascertain whether his death was a suicide or a planned murder.