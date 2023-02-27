Bhopal: Depressed MBA student kills self in Ayodhya Nagar

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old MBA student, who was suffering from depression, allegedly committed suicide at his house in Ayodhya Nagar by hanging herself, the police said on Monday.

The woman had uploaded post on suicide minutes before she ended her life, the police added.

Ayodhya Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Neelesh Awasthi said that the woman who took the extreme step had been identified as Simran Mudgal. Mudgal used to reside in phase 3 of Abhinav Homes in Ayodhya Nagar.

Police learnt during investigation that her father and brother had died. Her mother, suffering from cancer, died in December 2022, owing to which she slid into depression. Mudgal’s sister-in-law used to reside in Nehru Nagar while Mudgal used to reside alone in Ayodhya Nagar.

On Sunday morning, she updated her status on social media, which read, “It takes a lot of courage to commit suicide, it is not a cup of tea for the timid”. She then hanged herself from the ceiling of house. Meanwhile, Mudgal’s friends, on seeing her status, began calling her. Some of her friends reached her house, only to find her hanging. The police were informed who reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Police have not recovered suicide note but have seized her mobile phone to probe the matter.