Bhopal: Departments should work on reducing number of web portals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued instructions to the government departments to reduce the number of web portals to ensure that citizens don’t face problems.

Chouhan said, “Citizens have to use different portals for different services. All portals have different complexities. This adds to the problems of the citizens.”

He said departments should work towards reducing the number of portals. Portals of the same nature should be integrated keeping in view the convenience of citizens. Work towards creating a unified portal for various services by setting timelines should be done.

CM was addressing a meeting related to Citizen Service Delivery Portal at his residence office.