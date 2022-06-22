Bhopal: 10-day orientation programme on Ayurveda held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mansarovar Group of Institutions organised a 10-day orientation programme for the newly admitted students of Sri Sai Institute Of Ayurvedic Research And Medicine and MGU, Faculty of Ayurveda. Following the guidelines of National Medical Commission, New Delhi, a transitional curriculum orientation session had been going on for the last ten days.

At the session, prominent scholars of Ayurveda were present. They spoke on different branches of Ayurveda and shared their experiences. At the closing ceremony, Dr Ashok Kumar Varshney, national organising secretary, Arogya Bharti was the guest of honour.

During the event, pro-chancellor Gaurav Tiwari expressed words of reassurance for students and welcomed them into the Mansarovar Family. The first session was presided over by police officer Shailendra Singh. He oriented the students about cyber security and anti ragging. The chair for the second session was Professor Govind Shukla.