Bhopal Municipal elections: Will rationalise property and water tax rates, says Congress mayoral candidate Vibha Patel

Congress’ mayoral candidate in Bhopal Vibha Patel undertakes door-to-door campaign in state capital on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Congress’ mayoral candidate in Bhopal Vibha Patel is no political greenhorn. She was the mayor of the capital city way back in 2002. Vibha who comes from a politically well-connected family faces a formidable task, as the Congress has not won the corporation in the city for more than a decade.Amid campaigning, Vibha Patel talked to Free Press about her plans and her vision for the city.Excerpts:

Q: You have been nominated by your party as its mayoral candidate. How do you feel?

A. The Congress party and my senior leaders have reposed faith in me. I am thankful to my party and to them. I believe in keeping my word. What I promise I try to fulfill. The party will have separate Vachan Patra (manifestos) for Bhopal and for other cities. Narmada water has reached Bhopal but the distribution is improper. I had undertaken a 125-km padyatra for bringing Narmada water to Bhopal.

Q. What other promises will the 'Vachan Patra' include?

A. I believe that property tax and water cess in Bhopal are very high. People are not getting water but they are required to pay tax. We propose to rationalise tax rates. In fact, we will slash taxes to almost by half.

Q. What do you say on mushroom growth of illegal colonies in the state capital?

A. There are a number of illegal colonies in the city. Those who build these colonies should be punished but why those people who bought houses and plots using their hard-earned money should suffer? Why should they be deprived of basic amenities like water and electricity? So, we propose to regularise all such colonies.

Q. What about BRTS?

A. BRTS is not suitable for Bhopal. If something works well in Ahmedabad, is it necessary that it will work well in Bhopal too? One-size-fit-all is not a good approach. The BRTS is causing chaos on the roads in Bairagarh. It is leading to accidents on Hoshangabad Road. But BJP leaders are not worried. Why they should be?

Q. It was meant to solve the city's transport problem. Isn’t it?

A. Has it solved the problem? In fact it has created problems. The issue with the BJP leaders is that if someone approaches them with a complaint of headache, they start treating him for stomach ache.

Q. Do you have any time-frame for fulfilling your promises?

A. I cannot give you a specific time-frame now. But what I can tell you is that we will have a time limit for fulfilling each and every promise we make.