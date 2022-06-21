Bhopal Municipal elections: ‘Better basic amenities, free WiFi will be my priorities, says BJP mayoral candidate Malti Rai

BJP mayoral candidates Malti Rai undertakes door-to-door campaign in state capital on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s BJP’s mayoral candidate Malti Rai said Sadak-Bijli-Pani (Road, electricity and water) would be her priorities if elected as mayor. Excerpts of an interview with her:

Now that BJP has chosen you as mayoral candidate, how do you feel?

BJP has expressed trust in me. It is a great thing. Earlier too, my name was proposed for mayoral post but things didn’t materialise. In 1982, I joined BJP and since then I have been working for party. This time, I have been nominated as mayoral candidate. I will do my level best.

If elected, what will be your priorities?

My thrust will be on Sadak-Bijli-Pani(road, electricity and water), which are basic amenities for any city. There should be proper roads with sufficient electricity. There should be no water shortage. Secondly, I will take decision on bulk water connection as this system is creating problems. Thirdly, there will be free WiFi facility so that students can attend online classes and complete projects without hurdles. Fourthly, women’s security is a major issue. We will make sufficient arrangement for lights, CCTV cameras in areas frequented by women.

Congress has promised to cut taxes to half. What is your plan?

No. It is useless to reduce taxes to half or provide facilities without taking charge as we have to manage the show at financial front. I will have to generate funds. Idea is to ensure facilities at reasonable rate.

What about BRTS Corridor? There is plan to dismantle it.

It is state government’s issue but I will take it up with state government after becoming a mayor.

What about illegal colonies in state capital?

State government has made it clear that illegal colonies would be legalised. So, there should not be any problem in the state capital.

Have you set up a deadline to deliver on your promises?

No. It will take time to manage things.