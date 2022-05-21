Bhopal: Department of Public Instruction withdraws NOC of Sagar Public School

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Public Instruction (DPI) on Saturday withdrew the No Objection Certificate (NOC) of Sagar Public School (SPS) Rohit Nagar, Bhopal. The school fired a teacher without any reason; the dismissed teacher was not even paid his due salary, according to official information.

According to information, the said teacher raised the complaint against the school to the School Education Department along with the CM helpline. After probing the complaint, the department of public instruction (DPI) additional director Rajiv Tomar issued the orders.

In the complaint raised by Nitish Vishwas, it was stated that he had been working in SPS Rohit Nagar for the last 11 years and on February 1, 2022 he was dismissed by the school administration with verbal orders.

He alleged that the school did not even pay his due salary which was supposed to be paid as per rules.

He further stated that his employer Sudhir Kumar Agrawal and the school management threatened him to withdraw the complaint failing which he will not be paid his dues.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the DPI issued a show cause notice to the school, for which the manager of the school, Utkarsh Bhavsaar presented the arguments of the school.

As informed by Utkarsh, Nitish’s performance was not at par with the standard of the institute and his behaviour with his colleagues was also not appropriate. Nitish was dismissed abiding by the service employment rules and was given a 1-month notice period, he added.

In the probe, DPI found that the complainant was not paid his salary after December 2021 and he was given a month’s notice period on January 29 this year. His dues were pending for the month of January and February.

DPI additional director asked the school authorities to clear all dues of Nitish till April 26, 2022. Nitish again raised the complaint on May 10, stating that his dues were still not cleared even after the DPI directive.

The DPI issued another deadline of May12 to the school authorities to clear the dues, but the orders were still not followed. In such conditions, the department found that the school is not abiding the instructions and issued orders to withdraw the NOC.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:16 PM IST