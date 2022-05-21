Bhopal: Nath appoints 9 divisional incharge leaders for panchayat polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Kamal Nath has appointed divisional incharge for panchayat elections, said the party leaders, here on Saturday.

The state election commission is preparing to conduct the panchayat elections and both political parties Congress and BJP are trying to speed up their election preparations to win maximum seats in the elections. The panchayat elections are contested without the party symbol.

Congress state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta informed that for the nine divisions the ex-CM had announced the names of incharge who will coordinate with the district presidents, block presidents, MLAs, assembly and parliamentary candidates, and with the other party leaders.

Their main work of the incharge is to take a meeting with the candidates and to solve their problems so that the party members can win more seats in the elections.

The ex-CM has given the charge of Gwalior and Chambal division to Ashok Singh, the charge of Sagar is given to MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria, for Rewa former member of parliament Pratap Bhanu Sharma, the charge of Jabalpur has been given to MLA NP Prajapati, MLA Tarun Bhanot to hold the charge of Shahdol, charge of Bhopal division will be hold by MLA PC Sharma, MLA Sanjay Sharma to hold the charge of Narmadapuram, MLA Sajjan Singh Verma to hold the charge of Ujjain and MLA Vijaylaxmi Sadho to hold the charge of Indore division.

