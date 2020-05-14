Bhopal: Densely populated Jahangirabad turns into ‘breeding ground’ for coronavirus, area accounts for one-fourth of total cases in city

Jahangirabad, which is major hotspot, has turned into COVID-19 ‘breading ground’ in state capital. Administration attributed it to cramped roads, congested by-lanes and small crowded houses.

Jahangirabad is a densely populated area and it has been reporting more and more positive cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in state capital putting administration on sticky wicket.

However, the Jahangirabad area now wears a deserted look even in day time, as administration has sealed the area with heavy barricading at different places.

Jahangirabad continues to be a cause of concern for the administration, with 225 cases, almost one-fourth of the total infection cases reported from the city till date. The maximum cases of infection have been reported from Ahirpura Road, Church Road and Jinsi, a bustling commercial area on normal days.

There are many prominent establishments including Police Headquarters, Special Task Force HQ, Seventh Battalion HQ, Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI), Police Officers’ Mess, Home Guards HQ, Police Control Room and others are based in the jurisdiction of the Jahangirabad police station and the region includes several police residential colonies as well.

The locals have been locked in their houses and have been offered three layered security by the administration. To flatten the curve, the administration is shifting locals to others areas - including those people who have tested positive.

The densely-populated areas in these localities have houses with 10-12 members and some of them are being shifted to other localities with proper facilities.

The administration fears that people living in such close quarters could lead to rapid spread of the virus which could further aggravate the situation. Each sensitive area has been assigned to a different officer, with CCTV surveillance on hand to ensure a complete lockdown is observed.

Closely monitoring situation: ADM

ADM Jamil Khan said, “Administration has been consistently monitoring the situation. Centre has deputed AIIMS team to Jahangirabad. Our medical teams are working round the clock and entire Jahangirabad area has been sealed. Door to door, monitoring is being carried on. Main problem with administration is Jahangirabad is densely populated area due to which people are easily getting infected.”

‘ZO head’s attitude suppressive’

Azizuddin, BJP leader and owner of Raj Talkies and resident of Jahangirabad said, “As per new guideline, if a family has one toilet in the house, all members of the family will be taken to hospital for check-up. We have protested it and demanded that first, send a medical team there and if anyone is found with symptoms, then take the family to a hospital. But it is the suppressive attitude of the Zonal Office (ZO) head of BMC which is disturbing the atmosphere in the entire Jahangirabad. He with help of police team, he comes and take out all the family members from houses. So it is not justified. We are all here to support the administration. Secondly, private hospital is charging Rs 80,000 per head. So, higher up should look into matter.”