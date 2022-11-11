Bhopal: Dengue control awareness campaign done through street plays and rally in Kolar

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fine of Rs 5000 was imposed on the Rajkamal Vidyalaya, Kolar, for the larvae found during the investigation. During this, a fine of Rs 7500 was imposed in a total of 15 places.

In the awareness campaign, Malaria Department, Municipal Corporation, Embed Project Family Health India organized an awareness program for malaria dengue prevention in Kolar area with public participation and collective cooperation.

Mayor in Council (MIC) member Ravindra Yeti, local councilor Babita Dongre, District Malaria Officer Akhilesh Dubey and dignitaries launched the awareness campaign and flagged off the awareness rally.

District Malaria Officer Akhilesh Dubey said that all the teams would jointly conduct larva survey and awareness programme, as well as spread awareness in a big way through street plays and awareness rallies. With the special cooperation of the Municipal Corporation, the fogging process is being regularized in the area and will cover the entire area.

MIC member Ravindra Yeti said that public participation is very important to make any work strong and successful, so today this work is being started jointly with the efforts of all the people, definitely successful efforts.

Local councilor Babita Dongre said that joint teams are an important effort for dengue public awareness, awareness in this area through teams.

During the program, all the teams jointly did the work of larva survey and told the people about water change and rescue every seven days.

