Bhopal: No random makeshift shops on Ijtima routes says Collector Avinash Lavania

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Avinash Lavania has said that temporary shops would not be set up randomly on the Tablighi Ijtema route and around the venue. There will be no temporary shops or vendor stalls within a radius of 50 meters of venue and on the routes of the Ijtema till the annual event is over, said collector on Thursday.

This year, the annual Bhopal Tablighi Ijtema will be organised from November 18-21 at village Ghasipura Islam Nagar, Itkhedi Berasia Road.

According to Management Committee, Aalami Tablighi Ijtema, Ghasipura Itkhedi Bhopal, the temporary shops and vendors on the road leading to the Ijtema venue and around the site creates traffic issues.

As per the order, it would be mandatory to take permission from the SDM concerned for setting up shop on the roads and areas surrounding the Ijtema venue.

This order will not be applicable to government agencies, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Municipality and other such agencies which are undertaking any development or construction work. The SDM concerned and police officers will visit their respective areas continuously, and ensure compliance with the directives.

