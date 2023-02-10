Bhopal: Demand to amend Article 342 of Constitution Tribals’ anti-conversion, de-listing rally in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribals under banner of Jan-Jati Suraksha Manch launched anti-conversion, de-listing rally demanding amendment in Article 342 of Indian Constitution, which deals with benefits given to minority. They demanded tribals should not be given double benefits after conversion.

Rally was taken out from BHEL Dussehera Maidan to Jamboree (BHEL) after public meeting. Tribals from all over Madhya Pradesh particularly tribal dominated districts had come to join the rally. They raised the slogan, “Jo Bhole Nath Ka Nahi, O Mere Jaat Ka Nahi”.

They said that issue had been raised across the country for amendment in Article 342 of Constitution.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sampatia Uike said, “We want amendment in Article 342 of Constitution to curtail benefits of tribals after conversion. Converted tribals do not have right to take double benefits. Our tribal brothers are deprived of benefits of their constitutional rights while converted are drawing benefits.”

Sanjay Kumar Kumare, retired IAS, said, “If anyone converts, they can do it but they will have to lose benefits given to tribals. Double benefits should not be given to converted tribals. In north-east, mostly converted tribals have taken benefit and grabbed government jobs while tribals are deprived of benefits.”

Legal expert Prakash Singh Uike said, “It is legal battle. In any legal issue, minorities too file case under SC/ST Atrocities Act. Besides, they take benefits in job. In order to de-list them, the Scheduled Castes/Tribes Order Amendment Bill came in 1967 in Parliament. The JPC made its recommendations on November 17, 1969.”

