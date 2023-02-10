Bhopal: CM, Kamal Nath exchange barbs over 'unfulfilled' promises

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State Congress President Kamal Nath, once again, exchanged barbs on Friday, over the unfulfilled promises in the election-bound MP.

On Friday morning, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Congress always did politics to gain power and for that they can go to any length.”

Accusing Congress of making ‘false promises’, he said that the Congress manifesto promised to provide bank loans at reasonable rates for agri-related industries such as animal husbandry, poultry farming, fisheries and for horticulture development. However, in the 18 months of Congress rule, no steps were taken in this direction.”

He said Kamal Nath should answer what he delivered during his tenure as a chief minister.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hitting back, State Congress President Kamal Nath said that BJP, in its manifesto, had promised that the irrigation area would be doubled in five years and Rs 2.5 lakh crore would be invested for the same. Training guns towards the BJP, he said “Instead of irrigation, BJP rule doubled corruption in the state.”

Taking a jibe at Nath, CM Chouhan said, “Heard Kamal Nath will not be contesting elections?”

However, the same day itself, Nath, dismissed it as rumour, saying, “I have never stated that I am not going to contest the election, I have said that I am yet to decide the constituency.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)