Bhopal: Demand for dresses with Gond paintings outpaces supply

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gond painting on fabrics, especially on garments, is in demand but the production is not enough to meet it. The Gond paintings are made on sarees, suits, kurtis, dupattas, stoles, cushion covers, bags etc.

Vanya Prakashan, run by Tribal Affairs Department, has received Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Dindori Gond painting recently. The paintings made mainly in Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla and adjoining districts are inspired by folk tales and culture of the community.

Corporation’s marketing manager Ranjana Neena told Free Press that the demand was more than production. “Saris, suits, dupattas, cushion covers carrying Gond painting were on display at all 42 Mrignaynee stores in the country and all were sold out,” she said.

Gond artist Rajendra Shayam from Dindoori told Free Press that working on fabric was more difficult than canvas. “It takes at least one week to complete one sari. And we didn’t get good amount according to our hard work,” he said.

The reason behind the gap of demand and supply is its production cost. “One cotton sari costs Rs 1500-2000. It requires Rs 1 lakh to make 50 saris, which an artist can’t afford. So, they do the work only when marketing companies provide raw material to them,” Shyam added.

Fashion designer Mumtaz Khan said he recently received demand from one of his US-based clients. “Generally, we get such demand from NRIs who respect art and want to remain connected with their culture,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation had organised four workshops to train artists of Dindori in 2019 and 2020 under a Union government project.

Plans to promote Gond painting

We have received Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Dindori Gond painting recently. Industry Promotion and Internal Trade of Union Ministry of Commerce issued notification recently. We are preparing a framework for promotion and marketing of Gond paintings. There is plan to organise GI conference with industry experts so that artists and communities associated with Gond painting can benefit.

- Pallavi Jain Govil, Principal Secretary, Tribal Affairs