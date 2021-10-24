Bhopal: Delta’s sub-variant is 10 times more infectious, say experts

BHOPAL: Delta’s sub-variant AY.4.2 is 10 times more infectious so rate of infection will be 10 times more than it was in during corona second wave, according to pulmonologist of Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal.

Though sub variant cases have surfaced in the state, the doctors are silent whether it is more fatal. What they say is sub-variant is more infectious.

Pulmonologist GMC Dr Parag Sharma said sub-variant AY.4.2 is 10 times more infectious. If third wave comes and AY 4.2 happens to be main cause, rate of infection will be 10 time more than second wave. “Its lethality depends on immunity developed after vaccination. So at this stage, it is premature to comments on its lethality,” he added.

A new sub-variant of Delta, the dominant variant now of the novel coronavirus worldwide, has attracted attention of health authorities. Union Health Ministry urged states/UTs to increase pace, coverage of 2nd dose. The states/UTs have been told to draw district-wise plan in this regard.

Novel coronavirus makes copies of itself. While mutations are harmless, some come along that enhance the transmissibility or lethality of the virus. Although experts say that with AY.4.2, as the Delta sub-variant is called, there is little data available now to support such concerns.

The AY.4.2 belongs to same family of mutations that defines the B.1.617.2, or Delta, variant of novel coronavirus that was first identified in India in October last year and was seen as having fuelled the second wave of cases in the country. It is an offshoot of Delta variant, being a variation on the AY.4 sub-lineage. The Delta variant now has 55 sub-lineages.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 07:01 PM IST