Bhopal: Dejected BJP workers continue protest over ticket distribution for municipal elections

Bhopal: BJP workers outside party office on Sunday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP party members who were denied tickets for contesting civic body elections continued protest at BJP state office here on Sunday.

In ward no 65, candidature of Shiromani Sharma is being opposed at Minal Residency. Locals call her outsider. Local BJP workers from ward number 66 created ruckus at the state headquarters. They alleged that they worked for party for years but Girish Sharma has filed nomination. He joined BJP a year back along with Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The BJP workers from ward 66 met state party president VD Sharma to register protest. They said that ward’s executive committee members will resign if Girish Sharma's ticket is finalised. They demanded local party workers should be given ticket. Party has put ticket on hold.

The videos of workers expressing displeasure in Dewas, Ratlam, Sagar, Jabalpur, Bhopal and Gwalior have emerged. Party workers staged protest at residence of Ratlam MLA Chetan Kashyap. Former corporator Seema Tank objected to ticket denial. Candidature of Pappu Purohit is being protested. He is brother of former BJP district president Bajarang Purohit.