e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Dejected BJP workers continue protest over ticket distribution for municipal elections

In ward no 65, candidature of Shiromani Sharma is being opposed at Minal Residency. Locals call her outsider.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: BJP workers outside party office on Sunday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP party members who were denied tickets for contesting civic body elections continued protest at BJP state office here on Sunday.

In ward no 65, candidature of Shiromani Sharma is being opposed at Minal Residency. Locals call her outsider. Local BJP workers from ward number 66 created ruckus at the state headquarters. They alleged that they worked for party for years but Girish Sharma has filed nomination. He joined BJP a year back along with Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The BJP workers from ward 66 met state party president VD Sharma to register protest. They said that ward’s executive committee members will resign if Girish Sharma's ticket is finalised. They demanded local party workers should be given ticket. Party has put ticket on hold.

The videos of workers expressing displeasure in Dewas, Ratlam, Sagar, Jabalpur, Bhopal and Gwalior have emerged. Party workers staged protest at residence of Ratlam MLA Chetan Kashyap. Former corporator Seema Tank objected to ticket denial. Candidature of Pappu Purohit is being protested. He is brother of former BJP district president Bajarang Purohit.

Read Also
Civic body polls 2022: Denied BJP ticket, some join AAP others to stand as independent candidate
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Dejected BJP workers continue protest over ticket distribution for municipal elections

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Rickshaw drivers on call while driving? Here's what administration is doing about the issue

Mumbai: Rickshaw drivers on call while driving? Here's what administration is doing about the issue

Mumbai: BMC to put all information pertaining to roads on its official website

Mumbai: BMC to put all information pertaining to roads on its official website

Centre bans 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading fake news on Agnipath scheme

Centre bans 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading fake news on Agnipath scheme

West Bengal: TMC, CPI (M) slam BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya for comment on Agniveers

West Bengal: TMC, CPI (M) slam BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya for comment on Agniveers

Hardik Pandya-led Indian team to get three-day break ahead of Ireland series

Hardik Pandya-led Indian team to get three-day break ahead of Ireland series