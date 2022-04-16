Bhopal: Deccan Trails; relish taste of South India, food fest begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Courtyard Marriott Bhopal is organising a 10-day long food festival, Deccan Trails, that will have dishes inspired by South Indian states.The 10-day food festival began on Friday evening

The festival will offer variety of dishes from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

Rakesh Upadhyay, general manager of the hotel, said, “Deccan cuisine is an amalgamation of Mughal, Turkish, and Arabic along with the influence of the native Telugu cuisines. Preparing Deccan meal demands lot of dedication and passion.”

Amol Patil, executive chef of hotel, said, “The states that have inspired the dishes in this buffet each have unique taste and preparation method of their cuisine. The buffet will comprise wide variety of starters, soups, main course and desserts.”

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11:16 PM IST