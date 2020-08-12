Bhopal: Death of a guest scholar irks community members, demand job security

BHOPAL: Death of a guest scholar has irked the entire community once again. Guest Scholar Association, already at loggerheads with the government, is now seething with rage following death of their colleague.

Four guest scholars have committed suicide during the ongoing corona pandemic. Some others have died for want of proper medical attention. Not only this, several guest scholars have blamed the government for the death of their kin as due to paucity of funds they failed to buy medicines.

Guest scholar Anurag Mishra succumbed to corona on August 5. Another scholar, Anup Sen, who taught English in a government college in Jabalpur died of cardiac arrest a day ago. His colleagues claim that he was under stress owing to his poor financial condition.

Convener of Guest Scholar Association Devraj Singh said that Sen was NET qualified and a research scholar. He was teaching for the last two decades but lost hope after falling out. Spokesperson of the association said that there are 1,800 fallen out guest scholars who need to get their jobs back. “If government does not pay heed to our demands we will be forced to take to streets”, he added.