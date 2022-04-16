Bhopal: Date for re-verification with Medical Council for doctors extended till April 30

Bhopal: Date for re-verification for doctors have been extended till April 30. earlier, it was April 15, according to Madhya Pradesh medical council officials.

According to MP Medical council, re-verification is mandatory for every doctors registered with MP Medical Council. Registration number MP--23975 (April 1,2019) or doctors who have registered after it, need not apply for re-verification.

There are 55000 registered doctors in Madhya Pradesh but hardly one-third have turned up for re-verification. Even after deaths, their registration is intact with medical council.

Madhya Pradesh medical council had anticipated that there must 30,000 doctors working in Madhya Pradesh including public and private sector. Every year, nearly 1000 new doctors apply medical council for registration.

Every government-private doctor working in Madhya Pradesh is required to get re-verification done in MP Medical Council soon. The practice of doctors who do not get the re-verification done by this date may suffer and even action may be taken against such doctors. In such a situation, it will be necessary for every doctor of the state to apply for re-verification in MP Medical Council through MP Online.

