Bhopal: Cyclone Gulab may bring heavy rain in state, but not to make major impact

Bhopal: Gulab Cyclone, to be formed on Sunday, is unlikely to have a major impact in Madhya Pradesh but it may cause heavy rain in several parts of state, according to meteorological department. The cyclone’s major impact is likely to be witnessed in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in places like Dhar, Sehore, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur and Ujjain districts in next 24 hours. Similarly, Jabalpur, Indore, Ujjain, Hoshangabad, Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Bhopal, Gwalior-Chambal divisions are likely to receive heavy rain.

In last 24 hours, Khachrod and Nagod recorded 9 cm rainfall each while Shujalpur recorded 8 cm rainall. Tendukheda, Jhabua, Khategaon and Udaigarh recorded 7 cm rain each.

Senior meteorological department officer Dr GD Mishra said Gulab cyclone will not have any major impact in Madhya Pradesh. It may cause rain in some parts of state. Trough is passing through Madhya Pradesh, which will cause rain in Madhya Pradesh.

The trough is moving towards Bay of Bengal via Naugaon and along with this, a cyclone is forming in upper air over Saurashtra. Due to this, there is a possibility of rain in Madhya Pradesh. There may be rain and thundershowers in the districts of Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Hoshangabad divisions.

Moderate to heavy showers over many parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely on September 27-28. Another cyclone circulation will develop over east, central and north-east Bay of Bengal on September 27. This cyclonic circulation may intensify into low pressure or depression and will follow the track of cyclone Gulab.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:16 AM IST