Bhopal: CWC To Examine Karam dam Design

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Water Resources Department has roped in Central Water Commission for vetting of design of Karam Dam (Dhar) and give guidance. In the monsoon season, dam will not be closed and the breach developed during last monsoon will remain intact.

“This means that dam water will flow like river during monsoon season. Construction work of dam will commence after monsoon season,” said a senior officer of Water Resources Department.

The Water Resources Department has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central Water Commission, which has been tasked to see all the aspects of the dam and go through the dam design. The dam will reconstructed on the basis of CWC design.

The dam had developed a breach in last monsoon season, which became big, posing serious threat to villages situated in the downstream. Government had to evacuate villagers with help of army and SDRF. After the incident, eight officials were suspended for dereliction of duty.