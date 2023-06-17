 Bhopal: 4-Days After Massive Fire Engulfed Satpura Bhawan, Health Directorate Starts Shifting To New Office Premises
Bhopal: 4-Days After Massive Fire Engulfed Satpura Bhawan, Health Directorate Starts Shifting To New Office Premises

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Satpura Bhawan Fire completely controlled with help of fire brigade, central government and army | FP Photo/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Directorate has started shifting chairs and other things, which remained safe from the inferno that engulfed the Satpura Bhawan recently, to an alternative office opened at 1250 Hospital on Saturday. 

One of the members of the investigation team told the Free Press that various articles like chairs on one side of the fifth floor remained safe from fire. This floor was being used by the Health Directorate.

article-image

A loading auto was used to shift the chairs from Satpura bhawan to 1250 Hospital based, new office of Health Directorate. 

Notably, a huge fire engulfed Satpura Bhawan, which houses government houses, on Monday. The fire spread up to the 6th floor of the building and was finally doused after nearly 12 hours. 

A probe committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora has sought more time from the government to submit its report on the fire.

