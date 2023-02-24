Bhopal: Cucumber mosaic virus damages banana crops, prices soar 3 times

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cucumber mosaic virus (CMV) damaged banana crops in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra leading to rise in price of bananas by two to three times. Burhanpur is only one district in Madhya Pradesh known for banana production. Rest of the banana is supplied from Maharashtra, according to farmers.

Last month, price was Rs 40 to Rs 50 per dozen in market but now it is Rs 80 to Rs 120 per dozen, according to vendors. Vendors have said that supply is very poor as crops have been damaged. On Mahashivratri, banana was sold at rate of Rs 120 per dozen in Bhopal.

Infected plants have stunted growth and narrow leaves. Farmers have to uproot crops and plant new saplings. Though banana crops get infected every year, it is widespread in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh this year, farmers added.

According to agriculture department officials, state government helps farmers as per Section 6/4 of Revenue Book Code in case of natural calamity.

Shiv Kumar Kushawah, banana farmer from Burhanpur, said, “Cucumber mosaic virus (CMV) has damaged crops. We have planted fresh crops, which will take another two to three months to bear fruits. In normal season, 200 trucks were loaded for supply from Burhanpur every day but now only 10 trucks are loaded for supply. It is not covered under PM Insurance Scheme.”

Farmers’ leader Shiv Kumar Sharma said, “Madhya Pradesh government should provide help at this stage as farmers have suffered financial losses.”